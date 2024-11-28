Zepto and Park+ partner to deliver car care products in 10 minutes

Zepto has joined hands with Park+, a one stop shop for all car care products, to offer 15 Park+ car care products at 8+ locations, across India. The initiative offers car owners high-quality products like cleaning kits, comfort accessories, and maintenance tools.

Park+ range of car care products include:

Under Rs 200: Car Shampoo, Glass cleaner, Scratch remover, Dustbin

Under Rs 500: Travel Neck Pillow, Hanging Tissue Box, Microfiber Cloths

Under Rs 1000: Car cleaning Kit , 3 in 1 cushion

Under Rs 2000: Long back rest, Tail bone cushion

Commenting on the partnership Amit Lakhotia, founder and CEO of Park+, said “At Park+, our mission is to simplify the car ownership experience by offering innovative and user-friendly solutions. Partnering with Zepto is a major step forward, enabling us to bring a curated selection of 15 premium car care products to a wider audience. Car owners no longer need to visit multiple stores or struggle to find high-quality car care products. They can now access everything they need for vehicle maintenance in one place, delivered right at their doorstep. We aim to expand our car care product offerings on Zepto to around 150+ Products in the next 3 months.”

Chandan Mendiratta, chief brand officer, Zepto said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Park+ to bring high-quality car care products directly to users' doorsteps. Speed and convenience are at the core of Zepto, and this partnership allows us to expand our product offerings to include essential car care items. We thank our sellers for enabling this. With Park+ products available through the platform, users can now enjoy easy access to these items with the speed and reliability Zepto is known for, enhancing their overall shopping experience.”