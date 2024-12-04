Zepto, Blinkit, and Swiggy Instamart now offer Crown Basmati Rice

Crown Basmati Rice, DRRK Foods' flagship brand, is now available on quick-commerce platforms Zepto, Blinkit, and Swiggy Instamart. This partnership aligns with the brand’s mission to deliver high-quality, authentic basmati rice while catering to modern consumers' convenience-driven lifestyles. Initially launched in Delhi NCR and select markets of North India, the brand will soon be extending its reach to Chennai, Lucknow, and Chandigarh, targeting to bring premium rice to many more households.

With its availability on quick-commerce platforms, customers can now enjoy the convenience of receiving premium-quality rice delivery directly to their doorstep in a couple of minutes. All variants of Crown Basmati Rice are already available on Amazon and Flipkart and now expanded in the category of quick commerce platforms, receiving their orders instantly to create culinary masterpieces.

Commenting on this milestone, Vikram Marwaha, joint managing director, DRRK Foods, stated, "We are excited to bring Crown Basmati Rice closer to our customers through Zepto, Blinkit, and Swiggy Instamart. This partnership reflects our commitment to providing premium-quality basmati rice with the convenience that today’s fast-paced lifestyles demand. With this expansion, we’re ensuring that authentic taste and quality are always within reach."

The rise of quick-commerce platforms has transformed the way consumers shop, placing a premium on speed and convenience. By collaborating with leading platforms, Crown Basmati Rice is poised to meet this growing demand while upholding its promise of delivering excellence in every grain.