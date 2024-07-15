Zepto Celebrates 3rd Anniversary with Heartfelt Tributes and Joyful Customer Giveaways

In a heartfelt gesture, over 200 Zepto employees, including the leadership team, hit the roads to deliver orders themselves on the company’s birthday. This initiative was a unique way for the Zepto team to connect with customers directly and thank them for their continued support. Zepto’s third birthday celebrations were not just about marking a milestone but about expressing gratitude to everyone who has been part of its journey. From innovative giveaways to personal interactions, Zepto continues to redefine customer experience and strengthen its community.