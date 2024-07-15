Zepto Celebrates 3rd Anniversary with Heartfelt Tributes and Joyful Customer Giveaways

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Zepto also launched a brand film titled, 'Mujhe Kya Milga' capturing Zepto’s spirit of giving back to its customer.
Zepto, India’s leading quick commerce platform, recently celebrated its third anniversary with a series of exciting and heartfelt celebrations, reflecting the company's commitment to its customers, partners, and employees. Zepto kicked off the celebrations last Monday with the launch of its brand film titled 'Mujhe Kya Milega' (What’s in it for me), a phrase often asked by Indians.
The film, a fun and relatable concept, revolves around a man who repeatedly asks this question in various situations. The twist comes when he asks a Zepto delivery partner the same question and is delighted to discover that Zepto is offering a free return gift to its customers on its birthday. Conceptualised in-house, the campaign captures Zepto’s spirit of giving back to its customers.
On Friday, Zepto co-founders Aadit Palicha (CEO) and Kaivalya Vohra hosted a birthday celebration at the company's Mumbai and Bangalore offices. They invited the first customers and longest-serving delivery partners for a special meet and greet, recognising the relationships that have grown with Zepto over the past three years. This event underscored the significance of these enduring relationships and the contributions of these early supporters and dedicated partners in Zepto’s journey.
As part of the 'Mujhe Kya Milega' celebration, Zepto delivered over 8 lakh return gifts to customers who placed orders on July 13-14. This gesture was met with enthusiasm and joy from customers. To add to the festivities, Third Wave Coffee joined the celebration by offering a special Zepto birthday deal for patrons, perfectly aligning with our third anniversary. Additionally, over 100+ brands, including Coca-Cola India, Kit Kat India, Nivea India, amongst many others joined in the celebration by taking to their social media platforms to wish Zepto a happy birthday, creating a buzz and showcasing their support.a
Zepto also created a special 'party playlist' on Spotify, which garnered over 2,500 saves on the music app and Zepto’s in-app story asking patrons to guess ‘what’s in the box?’ received over 40,000 responses. To further engage customers, Ariel launched a contest on the Zepto app offering a chance to win an iPhone 15. The lucky winners of the contest were Akash Sethiya, Mumbai; Jisha Pradeesh Nair, Mumbai and Rohit Kumar, Bangalore.
In a heartfelt gesture, over 200 Zepto employees, including the leadership team, hit the roads to deliver orders themselves on the company’s birthday. This initiative was a unique way for the Zepto team to connect with customers directly and thank them for their continued support. Zepto’s third birthday celebrations were not just about marking a milestone but about expressing gratitude to everyone who has been part of its journey. From innovative giveaways to personal interactions, Zepto continues to redefine customer experience and strengthen its community.