Zepto partners with 50 local artisans for Diwali artisan initiative

This Diwali, Zepto is focusing on supporting local artisans by partnering with 50 families from the Prajapati clan, a community of Kumhars (potters) known for their traditional craftsmanship. For generations, these artisans have created hand-crafted earthen products that play a vital role in Indian festivals.

Advertisment

Zepto collaborates with local artisans to deliver handmade earthen Diyas to homes across India. During the festive season, the company has partnered with over 500 artisans, enabling them to sell products like Ganesh idols, Durga idols, Marapacchi dolls, and Diwali Diyas through its platform. Traditionally, these artisans sold their products on roadside stalls or door-to-door. With Zepto's support, they can now reach a larger audience more efficiently and with greater dignity.

Pradeep Kumar, a local Diya artisan, expressed his gratitude for the partnership in this film: "We’ve been crafting Diyas since childhood, and Diwali is when all our hard work finally pays off. This year, Zepto helped us bring our Diyas to homes across the country, connecting us with a much wider audience. It’s been a game-changer for us, and I’m grateful for their support.”

Zepto co-founder and CEO, Aadit Palicha, shared his thoughts on LinkedIn: “We believe in empowering local entrepreneurs at Zepto, and we salute Pradeep and others who are crafting beautiful Diyas to light up Diwali. It’s an honour to help bring their work to millions of homes this festive season.”

This initiative connects traditional craftsmanship with modern consumers, helping artisans succeed in a competitive market.