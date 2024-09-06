Zepto to deliver Decathlon's sports catalogue in 10 minutes

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Starting September, users in 16 cities can shop from Decathlon’s extensive portfolio on the Zepto Platform.
Decathlon India, a sports products brand, and Zepto, a quick delivery service company, announce a strategic partnership to bring greater access of sporting goods to Indians across the country. This collaboration marks a milestone in India's quick commerce landscape, making a wide range of sports and fitness products more accessible than ever before.
Starting September, users in 16 cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, amongst others can shop from Decathlon’s extensive portfolio of sporting goods across various categories, including fitness, outdoor, water sports, team sports and more on the Zepto platform. Whether it's sport equipment, running shoes, or yoga mats, Decathlon's assortment of sports products on Zepto ensures customers have quick and easy access to the gear they need to pursue their active lifestyles.
On the announcement, Aadit Palicha, CEO of Zepto shared, “We are thrilled about Decathlon being a part of the Zepto family and I thank our sellers for having enabled this. We believe in promoting an active lifestyle and are excited about the opportunity to work with our sellers to make fitness products more accessible to millions of Indians.”
Further commenting on this announcement, Sankar Chatterjee, CEO at Decathlon India, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Zepto to bring greater access to a wide range of sports products for our fellow Indians. As the demand for an active lifestyle in the Country continues to grow, we are committed to being part of this journey. This partnership further strengthens our mission to move people through the wonders of sport by quickly and efficiently delivering sporting products and equipment directly to their doorsteps.”
This announcement follows Decathlon's recent commitment to provide an enhanced and integrated shopping journey that blends physical and online shopping experiences. Now, fitness enthusiasts and sports lovers can enjoy Decathlon's products with the speed and reliability that Zepto is known for.