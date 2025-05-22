Zepto to deliver Polycab super ROI fans in 10 minutes

Polycab India has announced its foray into the quick commerce space with the launch of its energy-efficient ceiling fans on Zepto. With this strategic move, Polycab aims to enhance consumer convenience by enabling quicker access to their Super ROI fans, ensuring swift doorstep delivery with the onset of summer season in India.

Polycab is pioneering the integration of Q-commerce into its go-to-market strategy, redefining how convenience, speed, and innovation come together to serve the modern consumer. The brand ahs alread establisged a presence on e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart.

Ishwinder Khurana, executive president and chief business officer - B2C, Polycab India, said, “Today’s consumers demand speed, quality, and convenience—all at once. Our entry into Quick Commerce through Zepto is a timely and strategic response to the evolving expectations of consumers. We’re not just selling fans, we’re delivering instant comfort. This initiative is a key pillar in our broader go-to-market strategy, as we continuously evolve on how we connect with consumers, whether through e-commerce platforms or 10-minute delivery services. It also marks a significant step forward in our B2C transformation journey, making Polycab more accessible, agile, and aligned with the needs of the modern Indian household."

Polycab’s range of ceiling fans and exhaust fans are now available on Zepto across key metro cities including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Faridabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Noida, Gurugram, Lucknow, Kolkata, Nashik, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Ghaziabad. While installation is currently consumer-managed, Polycab ensures strong after-sales support through its dedicated toll-free service network.