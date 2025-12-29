Zepto’s 2025 data reveals a single-cart purchase worth Rs 1 lakh

Zepto has released its 2025 shopping trends, offering a snapshot of how Indian consumers used quick commerce for both essentials and impulse-led purchases over the year.

According to the platform, the Zepto app was opened over 34.6 billion times in 2025. Delivery partners collectively covered more than 2.45 billion kilometres, while the fastest delivery recorded during the year was completed in 48 seconds.

The company estimates that customers saved nearly Rs 17,000 crore through pricing and delivery efficiencies over the year.

Among notable usage patterns, a Mumbai user placed a single order worth Rs 1,89,900. Another user recorded 5,894 deliveries across the year, averaging 16 orders per day. A Gurugram-based customer tipped delivery partners Rs 54,000.

City-level shopping patterns: (Bengaluru)- Milk, tomatoes and packaged snacks remained the most ordered items. Over 69,000 Type-C charging cables were purchased, while coffee and melatonin gummies were ordered together more than 5,000 times. (Mumbai)-Milk, onions and bottled water led order volumes. The city consumed over 7.8 lakh litres of energy drinks, while snacks and condoms appeared together in more than 37,000 carts.

(Delhi NCR)- Milk, onions and chips dominated orders. Face masks remained a steady category, with noticeable differences in fruit preferences across North and South Delhi. Eno and Schezwan chutney were ordered together over 3,700 times. (Hyderabad)-Milk, snacks and soft drinks featured prominently. Osmania biscuits crossed 65,000 kilograms in total orders, while sugar-free products and sweets were frequently bought together.