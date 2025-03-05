Zing launches 10-minute delivery promise with cashback on late orders

Zing, a Gurugram-based 10-minute food delivery app, has introduced a 'Quick Delivery Promise', ensuring orders arrive within 10 minutes or customers get a refund. The platform is backed by Azhar Iqubal, founder of Inshorts and a judge on Shark Tank India. With this initiative, Zing aims to expand its presence in the quick food delivery market.

Zing uses hyper-local cloud kitchens, AI-driven demand forecasting, and real-time delivery tracking to ensure fast meal preparation and delivery. The Quick Delivery Promise aims to improve speed and reliability in food delivery. Currently available to loyal customers, Zing plans to expand the offer to all users soon.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Quick Delivery Promise, which embodies our mission to redefine convenience and reliability in food delivery," said Tarun Arora, co-founder and CEO of Zing. "Our focus on fresh meals, combined with cutting-edge technology and strategically placed cloud kitchens, allows us to deliver on our promise of speed without compromising on quality. We believe this initiative will further enhance our customer experience and set us apart in the competitive landscape of quick commerce."

Zing is offering limited-time discounts and mystery freebies to mark the launch of its Quick Delivery Promise.