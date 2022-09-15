Zivame targets online shoppers with ‘Grand Lingerie Festival’, plus ad campaign

Leo Burnett has created three new ads, which target online lingerie buyers.
Zivame recently concluded its ‘Grand Lingerie Festival’ - endorsed by Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon. Prior to this, the brand had launched a campaign, in collaboration with Leo Burnett, that talked about the different issues women face, when it comes to lingerie shopping.
Zivame was founded in 2011 as an online-only platform. In 2016, it diversified into offline stores. The website is home to a range of products, apart from lingerie, such as activewear, loungewear, shapewear, swimwear, make-up, skincare and personal care products.
The campaign done by Leo Burnett, includes three films that ride on the back of very real consumer insights. The first film showcases how a lack of variety in your lingerie, can restrict a person’s wardrobe choices.
The second film shows a lady in an uncomfortable position - thanks to wearing a bra which doesn’t fit right. This ad emphasises on a feature on the website - the Zivame Fitcode, which helps a woman find lingerie of the right size.
The third ad showcases the embarrassment and judgement a woman faces, while shopping for undergarments. It positions Zivame as a contrasting alternative - which provides a private and discreet shopping experience.
Khatija Lokhandwala, head - marketing, Zivame, says that Fitcode is a unique technology offered in this category, and the ad is meant to highlight the difficulties women face, while shopping for these wardrobe staples.
“It can be challenging to find the right fit, while buying lingerie online, which is why we created the Fitcode. It’s a quiz that helps women find the most exact fit, while shopping for innerwear, online. We’ve also noticed that when women use the Fitcode to buy products, the rate of returns on those products, is much lower.”
Lokhandwala tells afaqs! that the category is designed in such a way that it facilitates both brand and new product styles’ discovery.
“Another barrier that customers have in their mind, when it comes to this category, is how the product itself is delivered. Privacy is extremely important for our customers - especially when it comes to the package being handled by external people, like security guards and delivery personnel. We ensure that the products are delivered in plain and discreet boxes so that there’s no indication of the contents of the box.”
She says that the COVID pandemic was an interesting time. The company saw an uptick in loungewear and clothes worn at home.
“There was a higher preference for clothes, which could be worn comfortably at home, but also looked decent on a video call.”
Lokhandwala adds that it was also the time when more women started shopping online - realising that it was a more comfortable and convenient way of buying things.
“Even older women in the house took the help of the younger women to make these purchases.”