Zlade Ballistic ropes in Milind Soman as brand ambassador

Suraj Chaudhari, co-CEO & co-founder, Zlade, says, “There is a tendency in our society to avoid conversations about intimate grooming and hygiene. It is important to us as a brand to normalise the notions people have about manscaping (and create awareness around the subject and the problems or infections the lack thereof can lead to). Milind Soman has always been the epitome of health and fitness and he has never been shy to call a spade a spade. These aspects of his personality, along with his undying popularity across age groups and genders, make him the ideal fit for Zlade Ballistic. Zlade's association with him will make Indian men more aware of their intimate grooming and hygiene habits. As a company, we aim to introduce manscaping to India and revolutionise the men's intimate grooming landscape.”