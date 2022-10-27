Zlade Ballistic ropes in Milind Soman as brand ambassador

The brand aims to create awareness around the importance of “manscaping” among its target audience in India.
Zlade, one of the fastest growing men’s grooming brands in India, has onboarded supermodel and actor Milind Soman as the brand ambassador for their Zlade Ballistic range, a dynamic assortment of below-the-belt grooming and intimate hygiene products. With the actor's aboard, Zlade Ballistic aims to strengthen its presence in the men’s intimate grooming and hygiene segment by creating awareness around the importance of “manscaping” among its target audience in India.
This collaboration will see Milind Soman taking centerstage as Zlade Ballistic rolls out an elaborate campaign that involves social experiments, droolworthy photoshoots, and what is touted to be one of the quirkiest and most interesting ad films to grace digital platforms.
To mark this association, the brand released some exclusive behind-the-scenes footage to kick-off the campaign through its YouTube and social media channels. In this video, Milind is seen in an animated, candid conversation about manscaping with his manager. Considering that intimate grooming, pubic hair removal, and intimate hygiene for men have always been tricky and conventionally taboo topics, Milind cleverly uses humour to draw attention towards the subject, also involving the general public to chip in with creative ideas.
Suraj Chaudhari, co-CEO & co-founder, Zlade, says, “There is a tendency in our society to avoid conversations about intimate grooming and hygiene. It is important to us as a brand to normalise the notions people have about manscaping (and create awareness around the subject and the problems or infections the lack thereof can lead to). Milind Soman has always been the epitome of health and fitness and he has never been shy to call a spade a spade. These aspects of his personality, along with his undying popularity across age groups and genders, make him the ideal fit for Zlade Ballistic. Zlade's association with him will make Indian men more aware of their intimate grooming and hygiene habits. As a company, we aim to introduce manscaping to India and revolutionise the men's intimate grooming landscape.”
Soman says, “With a shared vision, Zlade Ballistic and I want to throw light on societal stereotypes when it comes to pubic hair, manscaping, and intimate grooming, and spark a necessary and candid conversation about below-the-belt grooming habits since it ties directly to hygiene, lifestyle, intimacy, and more. I’m delighted to be a part of this initiative.”
Mihir Vaidya, co-CEO & co-founder says, “Our collaboration with Milind Soman will help us amplify awareness around this category as well as our products across markets. We are thrilled to have him on board.”