Zomato adds AI-powered nutrition info to guide healthy food choices

Zomato has rolled out 'Healthy Mode,' a new feature designed to help users make informed food choices with full nutritional transparency. The launch comes amid rising demand for healthy eating across metro cities, particularly among 18-45 year-olds.

The feature provides comprehensive nutritional data for dishes on the app, including grammage, item descriptions, and a Healthy Score that ranks meals from Low to Super. To build these profiles, Zomato has used AI and Large Language Models (LLMs), making nutritional insights widely accessible for the first time on a food delivery platform.





For years, there’s been something about Zomato that made me uneasy.



For years, there's been something about Zomato that made me uneasy. We made eating out and ordering in easier than ever, but we never really helped people truly eat better. Yes, you could find a salad or a smoothie bowl, but the truth is, if you wanted to eat genuinely…

Aditya Mangla, CEO, Zomato, said, “For years, we made it easy to get what you craved, but too often, not what your body needed. That’s no longer good enough. Healthy Mode is our commitment to close that gap, to make it simple, transparent, and meaningful to eat well. Every dish now carries a Healthy Score, so ‘better food’ isn’t just a phrase, it’s real, measurable, and purposeful. We’ll continue listening to our customers to keep evolving how we make healthy eating effortless, everywhere.”

Currently available in Gurgaon, Healthy Mode will expand to other markets soon. The feature aligns with Zomato’s mission of 'Better food for more people,' aiming to make healthy eating a daily habit rather than an occasional choice.