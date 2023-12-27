Zomato introduces PicNic AI for enhanced food imagery

This tool aims to make it easier for restaurant partners to improve the presentation of their dishes, ensuring accessibility and user-friendliness.
In response to the growing significance of visual appeal in the online food industry, Zomato has launched "PicNic AI" (Picture Nicely AI). This tool aims to simplify the process of enhancing the presentation of dishes for restaurant partners, making it accessible and user-friendly.
Acknowledging the influence of high-quality visuals on consumer decisions, Zomato introduced PicNic AI as a solution to assist restaurant partners in upgrading their basic food images effortlessly.
Utilising stable diffusion, an advanced AI model, Zomato's team developed the InPainting variant to seamlessly integrate the original dish into an enhanced background, offering a professional touch.
The process involves restaurant partners uploading original images, analysed by Zomato's Segmentation AI Model. This model distinguishes the food and dish from the background, with text prompts guiding Stable Diffusion based on desired aesthetics and technical aspects.
Zomato introduces PicNic AI to encourage users to discover a useful feature that incorporates improved food images to enhance the platform. This innovation represents progress in the online food industry, providing a valuable resource for restaurant partners and customers.