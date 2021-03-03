Zomato invites you to Bhature and Chole's wedding...

The emailer campaign invites customers to witness the marriage of chole and bhature at their dining table...
Zomato's latest mailer is a wedding invitation. The customer is invited to be a witness to the wedding
The venue reads 'your dining table' and Chole is touted as the son of 'Shri Masala Maar Ke' and 'Shrimathi Nimbu Maar Ke' and Bhature is described as daughter of Shri Maida and Shrimathi refined oil - the ingredients that make up these dishes.
The emailer also puns on the word 'bartan' and its similarity to 'baraat' to the word 'bartan' which means dishes and uses it to showcase the average delivery time for each dish.
(Hero image courtesy - Cook With Manali blog)