Zomato partners with Air India to offer travel benefits on orders

Air India and Zomato have partnered to integrate the airline’s Maharaja Club loyalty programme with Zomato’s food delivery platform, offering users new ways to earn and redeem rewards.

Zomato users linking their Maharaja Club account can now earn 2% Maharaja Points on food orders above Rs 499. New members enrolling via Zomato will also receive a 2,000-point bonus after completing their first Air India flight. In addition, one lucky member each day will win a complimentary one-way economy class ticket voucher, valid for six months.

“We are delighted to partner with Zomato to bring together travel and food, two subjects that are at the heart of family discussions and individual lifestyles,” said Sunil Suresh, head of marketing, loyalty & e-commerce, Air India.

Rahul Gupta, VP, Zomato, said: “With this partnership, customers can earn Air India Maharaja Points when they order food on Zomato. It’s a simple idea that makes our product more rewarding and will now take you places – literally.”

The collaboration builds on Air India’s efforts to enhance the value of its Maharaja Club programme, which has added over 50 partner brands in the last two years.