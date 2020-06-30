Zomato rebrands Gold program as 'Zomato Pro', includes perks on delivery

All Zomato Gold members across 10 countries will automatically get upgraded to Zomato Pro starting 1st August, 2020.
Zomato has announced that it will rechristen Zomato Gold to Zomato Pro. Previously, Zomato Gold was a membership program that allowed users to avail offers such as free dishes, beverages at restaurants and exclusive access to events.
Zomato Pro positions itself as a program that privileges and discounts at the best restaurants across both dining out and delivery. This also includes a unique money-back guarantee for all Pro members.
All Zomato Gold members across 10 countries will automatically get upgraded to Zomato Pro starting 1st August, 2020. Zomato Pro members will continue to enjoy existing offers (on Zomato Gold) across a wide selection of restaurants — from fine dining hotspots to cafes, bars as well as quick-service restaurants. Each member (including existing Gold members) will get access to all the extra perks at no additional cost.
In addition to dine-in perks, Zomato Pro members will also see added benefits when they order food to their homes. Zomato’s blog claims members will get access to exclusive delivery offers, over and above deals which might be available to non-Pro members.
Additionally, Pro members will also get priority delivery on Zomato. What this means is that any order placed by a Pro member will jump to the front of the real-time queue while looking for a Zomato Valet to assign to deliver the order. The blog claims that this will lead to orders getting delivered 15-20 per cent faster (on an average), during peak dinner times.
Zomato’s statement also acknowledges that the restaurant industry is struggling because of the COVID-19 crisis, and it hopes that Zomato Pro can be one of the most important levers to drive growth, and help restaurant businesses cover up the losses incurred in the last few months.
Zomato Pro has been designed to be more inclusive to a wider variety of restaurant businesses. “We have signed up ~50% more partner restaurants on Zomato Pro than what we had on Zomato Gold – across dining out and delivery,” says Zomato, on their website.
Zomato Pro also comes with a money-back guarantee. If a member does not save 2x the subscription fee of Zomato Pro within the subscription period, Zomato will auto-refund the subscription fee at the end of the year, no questions asked.