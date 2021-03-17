Zomato to soon launch its own line of functional foods...

Zomato's founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Twitter announced that the nutrition supplements will soon be available on the app for orders.
Gurugram-based food delivery app Zomato will soon launch its own line of functional foods or nutrition supplements. The announcement was made by Zomato’s founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Twitter.
On LinkedIn too Goyal posted that the supplements will be soon available for orders on the app.
Responding to comments on the post, Goyal stated that the supplements are made in India and will be delivered within 15 minutes on the back of its 1.5 lakh delivery partners in its fleet.