Zomato turns itself into a dating app this Valentine's Day: Report

According to Mint, Zomato appeared to have thought of a solution for singles searching for love on dating apps this Valentine's Day.
This program is a response to the introduction of new deals and incentives by e-commerce and online meal delivery platforms to encourage customers to spend with them during Valentine's Week.
Users can discover their match on the platform with a click. Consumers will virtually be paired with a foodie whose tastes are similar to theirs. Though they don't actually look like humans, the match names do. They are culinary dish personifications. Among others, Gul is Gulaab Jamun, Raj is Raj Kachori, Urfi is Burfi, and Mala is Malai Chaap. The project received feedback from several people on social media site X.
Also, Amazon opened its specially designed Valentine's Day store earlier this month. The exclusive offer, which is available on Flipkart through February 15, has been announced. 'Single Mode', a new feature that Blinkit owned by Zomato, was introduced for lone shoppers.