Zoom launches in-app games to play during or in between calls

Video conferencing app Zoom has annouced a new feature which allows users to play games on the platform, the company announced on Wednesday. According to a report by CNET, the games can be accessed from the Zoom App Marketplace.
Users can select between games like Live Game Night Poker, Kahoot and Heads Up. In order to play these games, a user will have to install the game from the App Marketplace, get on call with another user or a group of users. Clicking on the Zoom Apps tab at the bottom of the meeting window will launch the game and the host can configure game options and set up and play the game.