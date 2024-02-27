Zoomcar partners with CleverTap to elevate user engagement and drive business growth

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The partnership aims to enhance user retention, engagement, conversions, monthly active users, and deliverability rates.
CleverTap, an engagement platform, announced its partnership with Zoomcar, the marketplace for car sharing in emerging markets, to elevate user engagement and drive business growth. This strategic partnership will help Zoomcar elevate its customer engagement strategy by crafting personalised interactions that resonate with individual preferences and needs.
Through real-time insights Zoomcar will be able to understand user behaviours and preferences, further facilitating targeted re-engagement campaigns and win-back offers. With a keen focus on enhancing user retention and engagement, Zoomcar will be able to foster long-lasting customer relationships and maximise customer lifetime value.
This partnership will enable Zoomcar to craft personalised campaigns, conduct A/B testing, and optimise omnichannel experiences. Zoomcar will be able to promote specific car models, and rental packages, enhance overall campaign effectiveness, maximise bookings and revenue, and connect with users across channels. This approach aims to not only increase traffic at the top of the funnel but also to improve reachability and deliver personalised messages to a larger volume of users.
Through this partnership, CleverTap and Zoomcar aim to achieve:
Improved Retention
Enhanced User Stickiness
Elevated User Engagement and Conversions
Increased Monthly Active Users (MAU)
Higher Deliverability Rate
Greg Moran, CEO and co-founder Zoomcar said, “Zoomcar’s customers look for convenient and independent self drive travel options with a growing need for personalised communication with custom recommendations of car options that cater to their various needs. With CleverTap, we aim to bridge the gap and deliver quick, relevant and personalised communication to drive higher engagement and conversions.”
Sidharth Pisharoti, chief revenue officer, CleverTap said, “We’re excited to be partnering with them to help elevate their customer engagement. Through our cutting-edge platform, we will deliver unparalleled hyper-personalised experiences, contributing to their sustained business growth. Together, we will bring innovation and convenience to the forefront of the industry.”