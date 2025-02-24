Zouk names Kriti Sanon as brand ambassador

Zouk, an Indian lifestyle brand, has appointed Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon as its brand ambassador. She represents the brand’s focus on combining traditional and modern design.

This collaboration aims to expand the brand’s reach among consumers seeking both style and functionality.

Disha Singh, founder of Zouk, shared her excitement about the partnership, stating, “Kriti’s confidence and authenticity make her a great fit for Zouk. She represents the modern Indian consumer—someone who values heritage but also embraces contemporary trends. With her on board, we’re excited to introduce Zouk to even more people.”

Pradeep Krishnakumar, co-founder of Zouk, added, “Partnering with Kriti Sanon is a big step forward for us. Her influence and love for Indian craftsmanship align perfectly with our vision of creating stylish, functional, and thoughtfully designed handbags.”

Kriti Sanon expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “Zouk’s approach to design instantly resonated with me. Their bags beautifully blend traditional Indian elements with modern aesthetics. I love brands that tell a story, and Zouk does that effortlessly. I’m excited to be part of this journey and represent a brand that truly celebrates contemporary Indian fashion.”