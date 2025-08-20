80 dB Communications wins the PR mandate for Flam

80 dB Communications, an integrated reputation management advisory, will manage the communications mandate for Flam, an AI-powered mixed reality publishing platform transforming how brands create and deliver immersive, app-free 3D experiences.
As a strategic communications partner, 80dB will spearhead Flam’s communication strategy focused on amplifying visibility, strengthening corporate reputation, and elevating awareness of its category-defining work in immersive advertising.
"We are thrilled to partner with 80dB Communications as we expand Flam’s footprint and bring immersive storytelling to more global brands. With their expertise in strategic communications and deep understanding of fast-growing startups, we are confident in building a powerful narrative around Flam’s innovation, impact, and vision for the future of mixed reality," said Karthik K Raman, chief marketing officer, Flam
"As more brands look for meaningful ways to engage audiences, mixed reality is emerging as a powerful tool. With 80dB Communications on board, we’re confident of amplifying Flam’s journey and showcasing how immersive campaigns can transform brand storytelling," said Nidhi Kohli Nandode, head of marketing, Flam
“Flam is reimagining the way brands connect with audiences, making interactive mixed reality experiences accessible and impactful at scale. We are excited to partner with them in shaping conversations that highlight their pioneering work and drive wider adoption of this new medium. With our expertise in storytelling for startups and tech, we look forward to elevating Flam’s visibility across key markets,” said Kiran Ray Chaudhury, co-founder and joint managing director of 80 dB Communications.