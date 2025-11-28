Actimedia PR & Digital wins IAGES communications mandate

The Indian Association for Gold Excellence and Standards has appointed Actimedia PR & Digital as its communications and digital partner, marking a new phase in the organisation’s efforts to formalise conduct and compliance in the gold sector.
IAGES, positioned as a self-regulatory body for the gold ecosystem, aims to establish third-party verified standards to improve transparency across the value chain. The mandate covers nationwide communication and digital outreach.
Commenting on the partnership, Kaushlendra Sinha, CEO, IAGES, said: “IAGES is an industry-led initiative, first-of-its kind organisation in India that will reshape our gold industry with its standard code of conduct built on the tenets of credibility, authenticity and responsibility. For both retailers and consumers, this marks a turning point in the way India sells and buys gold. We are delighted to have Actimedia use their extensive brand building expertise to partner us through this journey.”
Actimedia PR & Digital, which works across lifestyle and consumer sectors, will be responsible for shaping the communication narrative around IAGES’ accreditation programme and sector-wide standards.
Amitabh Saksena, founder & director, Actimedia PR & Digital, said: “IAGES has just begun an incredible journey to change the landscape of India’s highly fragmented yet hugely potential gold sector for the better with its accreditation directive. We look forward to building an engaging narrative for the brand and amplifying its vision and mission across India.”