Adgcraft secures PR mandate for Clove Dental

Adgcraft, has secured the PR mandate for Clove Dental, Indian dental clinic chain. As the PR partner, Adgcraft will oversee Clove Dental’s integrated public relations, media relations, and communication strategy, with the goal of enhancing the brand’s national presence and leadership positioning in the healthcare sector.
In India, oral healthcare often remains a neglected aspect of overall well-being, despite its close connection to systemic health issues like diabetes, heart disease, and infections. Many people seek dental care only at advanced stages of disease, leading to higher costs and complications. There is an urgent need for awareness around preventive dental care, regular checkups, and good oral hygiene practices. By partnering with Clove Dental, which is actively working to bring dental health to the forefront through accessible services and awareness campaigns, Adgcraft aims to support a nationwide movement towards more informed and proactive oral healthcare practices.
Speaking on the partnership, Abhinay Kumar Singh, founder and managing director of Adgcraft, said,“We are excited to partner with Clove Dental, a brand that has transformed oral healthcare in India. At Adgcraft, we believe in building purposeful communication for impactful brands, and Clove's vision to offer high-quality, patient-centric care aligns perfectly with our own values. Our team is committed to leading the PR strategies that highlight Clove’s mission, innovations, and contributions in the dental care ecosystem. With this collaboration, we are also strengthening and expanding our dedicated healthcare vertical to work with brands that are driving meaningful change in the sector.”
“As we scale further and look to deepen public engagement around dental health awareness, strategic communication becomes more critical than ever. Partnering with Adgcraft will help us strengthen our narrative, highlight our clinical excellence, and bring oral health into mainstream health conversations. We look forward to leveraging their expertise to connect with our stakeholders and the larger healthcare ecosystem,”said Sumit Saxena, vice president, marketing & PR, head of brands (Group Companies), Clove Dental.