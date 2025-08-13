AdLift bags SEO and content marketing mandate for Plum

AdLift, a digital marketing agency (now part of Liqvd Asia), has won the SEO and content marketing mandate for Plum, a skincare brand.
As part of this partnership, AdLift will craft a full-funnel organic growth strategy focused on boosting Plum’s search visibility, optimising content operations, and driving high-intent traffic. The mandate includes end-to-end SEO solutions, content strategy, technical optimisation, and data-driven performance tracking.
Prashant Puri, co-founder and CEO of AdLift, commented: “Plum’s commitment to effective skincare with a conscience is inspiring. Our goal is to expand their organic footprint and help them win critical search moments in the customer journey.”
A Plum spokesperson added: “AdLift’s strategic thinking aligns with our vision of building meaningful, digital-first connections with our audience.”