AdLift secures SEO and website maintenance mandate for Supertails

AdLift, a global digital marketing agency (acquired by Liqvd Asia), is excited to announce its partnership with Supertails, a fast-growing digital platform that offers pet food, supplies, and expert vet consultations, all in one place. As part of this collaboration, AdLift will lead SEO efforts and website maintenance to help Supertails reach more pet parents across India.
AdLift will help Supertails improve its search visibility, drive more organic traffic, and ensure the website runs smoothly and efficiently. The focus is on helping Supertails grow online while delivering a seamless experience to every visitor.
“We’re excited to work with Supertails and support their mission to make pet care simple and accessible,” said Prashant Puri, co-founder and CEO, AdLift. “Our job is to help them rank higher on search engines and maintain a strong, reliable website.”
“We’re happy to have AdLift on board,” said Sumit Singhal - head of digital marketing, Supertails. “As we expand, it’s important that our digital presence reflects the quality we offer. AdLift’s experience with SEO and website management will help us reach more pet parents and improve their online experience.”