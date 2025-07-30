AdLift wins SEO and content marketing mandate for Orient Bell Tiles

Orient Bell has partnered with AdLift (part of Liqvd Asia), a global digital marketing agency, to drive its online marketing efforts and expand its digital presence. This collaboration is designed to enhance Orient Bell's SEO and content marketing efforts, thereby fostering growth in the competitive home improvement and interior design market.
AdLift, known for its expertise in SEO, content strategy, PPC management, and digital marketing innovation, will collaborate closely with Orient Bell to optimise its digital marketing strategy, resulting in enhanced online visibility, increased lead generation, and improved conversion rates.
“We are excited to begin this partnership with AdLift,” said Jitender Chauhan, digital marketing manager – Orient Bell Tiles. Their proven expertise in driving digital transformation aligns perfectly with our goals. By leveraging their services, we aim to optimize our digital presence and engage with customers more effectively.”
AdLift will provide services, including advanced search engine optimisation (SEO), content creation, and marketing, all focused on improving Orient Bell’s online footprint and targeting a broader audience in the competitive home and interior design industry.
“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Orient Bell and help them realize their digital marketing potential,” said Prashant Puri, CEO & co-founder of AdLift. “Our team looks forward to working with them to drive measurable results and contribute to their success in the digital world.”