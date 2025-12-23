AdLift wins SEO & content marketing mandate for AGEasy by Antara

AdLift, a leading digital marketing agency, now acquired by Liqvd Asia, has been awarded the SEO and Content Marketing mandate for AGEasy by Antara, a premium lifestyle and healthcare brand under the Max Group.
As part of this partnership, AdLift will spearhead a comprehensive digital growth strategy for AGEasy, focusing on organic visibility, strategic content marketing, and audience engagement. The mandate covers end-to-end SEO optimisation, including technical audits, keyword strategy, on-page enhancements, and the creation of high-quality, search-optimised content tailored to AGEasy’s brand positioning and audience needs.
Speaking on collaboration, Dhruv Poplai, category lead, AGEasy by Antara, said: “We are delighted to partner with AdLift to strengthen AGEasy’s online presence. Their proven expertise in SEO and content marketing will help us reach our target audience more effectively and communicate our brand’s vision of simplifying healthy living for seniors.”
Prashant Puri, co-founder & CEO of AdLift, added: “We’re thrilled to join hands with AGEasy by Antara, a brand that’s redefining senior wellness in India. Our team will focus on leveraging cutting-edge SEO strategies and content-led storytelling to drive measurable growth and meaningful engagement for the brand.”
Through this collaboration, AdLift aims to enhance AGEasy’s organic reach, strengthen its content authority, and position it as a trusted voice in the senior wellness and lifestyle segment.