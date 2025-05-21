Adtomica named agency on record for Tinder’s brand partnerships in India

Independent creative agency Adtomica has been appointed the agency on record (AOR) for Tinder’s brand partnerships in India, following the 2025 “Move On” campaign with Blinkit. The main feature of the Tinder “Move On” campaign invited people across India to discard items from past relationships, such as letters or clothing. Alongside this, Blinkit’s Singles Mode offered 150,000 Tinder Plus vouchers with 75% off.

Adtomica collaborated on the creative direction for the campaign, facilitating the distribution of vouchers through Blinkit’s Singles Mode. Adtomica was also responsible for designing and implementing in-app creative assets that seamlessly integrated Tinder Plus offers with the platform and drove the massive clicks.

“Tinder is a brand that dares to be bold, and we love that. As their agency on record for partnerships in India, we’re excited to keep building experiences that are platform-first, culturally sharp, and always rooted in value for users,” said Abhay Kaul, founder and CEO of Adtomica.

“Tinder is more than a dating app — it’s a reflection of how young India explores identity, connection, and self-worth. With the ‘Move On’ campaign, we wanted to create something emotionally resonant yet unmistakably bold. Adtomica understood that instinctively. Their ability to translate cultural insight into real-world engagement made this campaign truly memorable. We’re excited about what’s next." said a Tinder spokesperson.