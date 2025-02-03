Air Canada appoints Actimedia PR as communications partner for India

Global airline Air Canada that provides direct services to six continents, has signed on Actimedia PR & Digital for its pan-India communications mandate. This mandate comes to Actimedia through The PC Agency - a global luxury travel consultancy, that has been appointed by Air Canada, to support its PR and communications across EMEA and India.

Actimedia PR & Digital is a boutique lifestyle agency that has successfully strengthened the market presence of both local and global brands for over 26 years, through its personalised 360-degree communications approach.

“We are excited to collaborate with Air Canada on their India journey. Air travel between the two destinations has always been robust thanks to students, leisure and business travellers. With the brand moving into its next phase of growth and expansion, we look forward to assisting them in India and amplifying their presence here through an engagingly woven narrative across platforms,” said Amitabh Saksena, founder and director, Actimedia PR & Digital.

Air Canada currently flies from Delhi and Mumbai to and from key Canadian hubs like Toronto and Montreal providing seamless travel options for passengers. The airline runs up to 11 weekly flights from Toronto to Delhi and Mumbai, daily flights from Montreal to Delhi, and daily flights to Delhi from Western Canada via London Heathrow.

This news comes as Air Canada gears up to operate one of its busiest ever summer schedules, allowing more visitors to experience Canada’s cosmopolitan cities and beautiful landscapes.

This year’s expanded schedule will offer over 100,000 weekly seats from 30 destinations across Europe and North Africa in the peak of Summer 2025. It will feature new routes from the Italian city of Naples and Portugal’s second city, Porto, taking off in summer 2025, bound for Air Canada’s Montreal hub. It also includes expanded capacity on existing routes and the relaunch of flights from London Heathrow to Ottawa and Prague to Toronto.