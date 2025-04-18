Amigos Food partners with Orion Digital to boost digital reach and brand visibility

Orion Digital, a full-service digital marketing agency, announced its latest partnership with Amigos Foods, a rapidly growing food and hospitality brand based in Jammu & Kashmir. The collaboration will focus on marketing restaurant chains and improving customer retention, satisfaction, and trust. Orion Digital will offer services including social media marketing, content creation, brand strategy, and WhatsApp automation to strengthen Amigos Foods’ presence on Instagram, Facebook, and Google, while maintaining a consistent and user-friendly digital experience.

“We are excited to collaborate with a brand like Amigos Foods that has made such a strong impact in the local food scene and offering flavorful food to the people of Jammu & Kashmir,” said Arshad Jamal, group head at Orion Digital. “We aim to bring creative energy and strategic insight, which will help Amigos Foods to achieve their goal and increase brand visibility, online presence and create meaningful connections with customers.”



Amigos Foods, with outlets in Hazratbal, Srinagar, and Baramulla, is partnering with Orion Digital to support its expansion plans and strengthen its digital presence in the hospitality sector.



“We believe that Orion Digital is a valued partner in helping us achieve our plan with their expertise in the digital landscape,” said Tariq Ahmed Bhat, founder, Amigos Foods. “As our mission is not just to serve great food, but also to create a great brand in the food industry that serves the best food and we believe Orion Digital perfectly aligns with our mission of creating a better customer-focused chain,” he added.