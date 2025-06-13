Anagram Media Labs wins social media mandate for inDrive

Anagram Media Labs, a 360-degree marketing agency, has been awarded the social media management mandate for inDrive India, a ride-hailing platform.
Anagram Media, already managing influencer and marketing work for inDrive, will now also handle content strategy, community engagement, and digital storytelling on inDrive’s social media platforms in India.
With the ride-hailing industry growing in India, social media is key to brand building. Anagram Media will now create content tailored to local platforms and audiences, aiming to boost inDrive’s visibility in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chandigarh, and other Tier 2 markets.
Speaking on the expanded partnership, Manjul Wadhwa, founder of Anagram Media Labs, said, “It’s a matter of great pride for us that inDrive continues to place its trust in Anagram. This extended partnership is a big testament to the bond we’ve built over time. With this new mandate, we’re excited to shape inDrive’s voice in India, one that reflects its values of fairness, choice, and people-first thinking. Our goal is to not just manage content, but to bring alive inDrive’s mission and unique features in a way that truly connects with the Indian audience.”The inDrive marketing team echoed the sentiment, stating, “Anagram has already shown its deep understanding of our brand with its impactful influencer campaigns and other activities. We are confident that this move will further strengthen our connection with Indian consumers and help us stand out in a highly competitive category.”