Approach Entertainment bags PR, digital & communications mandate for Ramashree Harmony Music

Approach Entertainment & Communications, the integrated communications and entertainment group, has announced its appointment as the official PR, digital and integrated communications partner for Ramashree Harmony Music, an independent music label of 2025.
The partnership brings together the group’s complete 360-degree expertise through its two full-service divisions. Approach Communications, the PR, digital marketing and integrated communications arm, will lead all media relations, artist publicity, digital amplification and strategic communication initiatives.
Through end-to-end support from studio-grade recording and global distribution through Ditto Music to aggressive social-media and digital promotion, the label ensures every release reaches major platforms including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, JioSaavn and Amazon Music.
Rani Atram, head & spokesperson, Ramashree Harmony Music, said, “This partnership with Approach Entertainment & Communications marks the perfect leap forward for us. Their unrivalled command over entertainment marketing, celebrity networks, PR and digital reach will help our music travel to every corner of India and beyond.”
Sonu Tyagi, founder & director, Approach Entertainment & Communications Group, added, “Ramashree Harmony Music’s authentic and soul-stirring vision aligns beautifully with everything we stand for. We are thrilled to bring our full entertainment and communications arsenal to elevate this label and artists like Dr. Shamkumar Shinde to the biggest stages.”
With a strong presence across Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Goa, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Jalandhar, the group remains the preferred partner for films, celebrities, music labels and corporates in entertainment, healthcare, finance, education and spiritual sectors.
The Approach Entertainment Group also houses Go Spiritual, a dedicated spiritual and wellness organization committed to promoting spirituality, philanthropy and social causes, mental health awareness, holistic wellness, spiritual tourism, events, media and organic living.