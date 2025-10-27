Approach Entertainment & Communications wins PR mandate for UFI Productions’ Camp Decent

UFI Productions has appointed Approach Entertainment & Communications as its PR, digital, and entertainment marketing partner for its upcoming satirical Hindi film Camp Decent. The film, produced by Mujeeb-ul-Hassan and Vikas Gutgutia with Sonu Tyagi as creative producer, explores gender equality and social hypocrisy through humor and introspection.
Camp Decent features Brijendra Kala, Rajpal Yadav, Sara Khan, and Hemant Pandey. The story follows Kumar, an ambitious filmmaker whose attitudes toward women are challenged by his friend Anahita, sparking a journey of self-awareness and growth.
Mujeeb-ul-Hassan, founder and producer, UFI Productions, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Approach Entertainment & Approach Communications to bring Camp Decent’s powerful message to audiences worldwide. Their expertise in PR, digital strategies, and entertainment marketing makes them the ideal partner to elevate this film and spark meaningful conversations.”
Sonu Tyagi, director of Approach Entertainment & Approach Communications, said: “We are honored to collaborate with UFI Productions on Camp Decent, a film that entertains while addressing vital social themes. Approach Communications will lead PR, digital marketing, and events, while Approach Entertainment will drive celebrity engagements, influencer campaigns, and branded entertainment, creating a 360-degree strategy to maximize the film’s impact and reach.”
Approach Communications will manage PR, digital marketing, and media relations for the film, while Approach Entertainment will focus on celebrity collaborations, influencer partnerships, and branded content.
UFI Productions, based in Delhi and Mumbai, is known for films such as Mantostaan (2017), Side A Side B (2018), and San 84 Justice (2019). With Camp Decent, the studio continues its commitment to telling stories that blend satire, social reflection, and cinematic depth.