Ardent Alcobev partners with Roll Dot Agency for Dram Bell Whisky’s India debut

Ardent Alcobev, the premium beverage company backed by former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen as a marquee investor, has appointed Roll Dot Agency, a London-based creative agency, as its agency on record.

Under this partnership, Roll Dot Agency will drive brand strategy, creative communication, and digital marketing for Ardent Alcobev’s expanding portfolio of premium spirits, including Whisky, Gin, Vodka and Rum. Working closely with the company’s founders and Kevin Pietersen himself, the agency will craft 360-degree creative solutions, ensuring a compelling brand story and consistent brand presence across all consumer touchpoints.

Ardent Alcobev’s vision is to bring the world’s finest ‘bottled-in-origin’ spirits to India, combining international quality with accessible pricing, redefining standards in the country’s premium alcohol market.

Kevin Pietersen, former England Cricket captain and marquee investor, Ardent Alcobev, said, "Having collaborated with the exceptional team at Roll Dot Agency across both Scotland and India, I have been truly impressed by their passion, commitment, and creative ingenuity. Their strategic approach to Dram Bell’s communication has not only captured the essence of the brand but is also delivering remarkable results. It’s been a pleasure working with them on this exciting journey."

Debashish Shyam, co-founder and director, Ardent Alcobev, added, "Having worked with members of the Roll Dot Agency team in the past, I had no doubt in their creative capabilities. Their deep understanding of our vision and their ability to translate it into impactful storytelling made them the natural choice when we were selecting our agency partner."

Jatin Fredericks, co-founder and director, Ardent Alcobev, said, "Roll Dot Agency’s deep-rooted presence in both the UK and India allowed them to seamlessly bridge the cultural narrative behind our bottled-in-origin whisky for the Indian consumer. Their nuanced understanding of both markets has been instrumental in crafting and executing a compelling brand story for Dram Bell, and the results have been outstanding."

Tejali Shete, founder, Roll Dot Agency, commented on the collaboration, "The visionary team at Ardent Alcobev has remarkable integrity and bold ambitions for the Indian market, and Roll Dot Agency is fully aligned with their journey. Partnering with them to bring Dram Bell to life has been incredibly rewarding. It’s also been a privilege to work alongside Kevin Pietersen - not just a legendary cricketer but a business leader driven by passion and great values. Ardent Alcobev’s commitment to quality and ethics resonates deeply with our own values, making this collaboration truly special. With our Indian roots and extensive experience working across both Indian and international markets, we look forward to bringing a unique blend of global expertise and deep cultural understanding to the table."

The agency looks forward to continuing this collaboration, bringing Ardent Alcobev’s upcoming gin, vodka, and rum brands to Indian consumers with the same strategic creativity and impact.