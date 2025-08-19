Art-E Mediatech wins the full creative mandate for Dylect

Art-E Mediatech has won the full creative mandate for Dylect, a ifestyle tech brand, after a competitive, multi-agency pitch. As part of this mandate, Art-E will manage Dylect’s end-to-end marketing strategy, including creative planning, social media strategy, media buying, influencer collaborations, performance marketing, brand marketing, and digital ad production. The agency aims to strengthen Dylect’s position as the go-to everyday tech companion that delivers lifestyle-enhancing innovations, through relatable, insight-driven campaigns.
Art-E’s unique approach blends creativity, technology and market intelligence to deliver curated, narrative-led campaigns. This strategy will help Dylect engage with its consumers through stories that resonate, stand out, and maintain consistent messaging across all digital and offline channels.
Speaking about the collaboration, Rohit Sakunia, co-founder of Art-E Mediatech, said, “At Art-E we aim to move beyond conventional storytelling by combining consumer insights with the latest marketing tools. Our focus is not just on being client-centric, but also consumer-centric, by crafting narratives, choosing the right mediums, and delivering stories that truly connect with Dylect’s target audience.”
Anuj Bhatia, founder, Dylect, added, “We wanted a partner who shares our values of innovation, consumer-first thinking, and everyday lifestyle relevance. With Art-E Mediatech, we have found that alignment. Our products are innovative, and we want our messaging to reflect the same creativity. We are confident that Art-E will bring that vision to life.”