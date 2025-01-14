Baidyanath partners with Atraski to expand its digital presence

Baidyanath has announced a strategic partnership with Atraski to expand its digital presence and reach a wider audience. This collaboration aims to promote holistic wellness and Ayurvedic awareness while showcasing Baidyanath's extensive range of products.

“This collaboration strengthens our commitment to fostering a healthier community. We're excited to leverage At Buzz's [Atraski] expertise to amplify our digital footprint and share our legacy with the world,” said the Baidyanath team.

The alliance will focus on product marketing, highlighting Baidyanath’s diverse product portfolio while crafting brand narratives to resonate across age groups. With Baidyanath’s traditional approach and At Buzz’s (Atraski) modern marketing strategies, the collaboration aims to enhance visibility and promote Ayurvedic wisdom to a broad audience.

“Baidyanath's rich heritage and extensive product range offer immense opportunities for creative storytelling. We're excited to craft compelling narratives that resonate across age groups,” added At Buzz’s (Atraski) CEO, Anish Dhar.