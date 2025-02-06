Bajaj appoints Tilt Brand Solutions as brand and communications AOR

Bajaj has appointed Mumbai based Tilt Brand Solutions for the brand and communication management of its consumer appliances and lighting portfolios. In recent years, the brand has embarked on a premiumisation journey, redefining its positioning with the ethos “Built For Life.” This evolution is reflected in its revamped product portfolio, built on the enduring promise of durability.



Devika Sachdev, head of advertising and brand management, Bajaj Electricals says, “We’re happy to have Tilt Brand Solutions onboard as true partners in this pivotal phase of the brand growth. Their passion for the brand and innovative approach will help us craft meaningful solutions and experiences that not only resonate with today’s discerning consumers but also strengthen BAJAJ’s position as a modern, premium brand in a dynamic marketplace.”

Tilt Brand Solutions, in this partnership is tasked to conceive and execute the go-to-market strategy and integrated brand communication planning, management and communication to further enhance BAJAJ’s relevance and appeal, positioning it as a modern, premium choice in today’s ever-changing market landscape.

Hari Krishnan, group chief business officer, Tilt Brand Solutions adds, “We are excited to partner with BAJAJ at this pivotal point in the brand’s journey. As an industry leader for long, we are grateful for the trust they’ve placed in us to enable their ongoing transformation and support the expansion and consolidation of their reach across the nation and wider consumer segments. Our partnership will focus on through-the-line brand positioning, communication, and management across touchpoints.”