BankBazaar onboards House of Communication as PR Partner

House of Communication, an integrated PR & communication advisory firm, and a group company of Mantra & Motion Communications, headquartered in Noida, has been appointed as the official public relations partner for BankBazaar.com, the fintech co-branded credit card platform and online platform.

House of Communication will spearhead BankBazaar’s public relations efforts, leveraging its deep expertise in brand storytelling, media engagement, and integrated communication strategies. The agency aims to amplify BankBazaar’s brand voice, enhance media visibility, and foster stronger connections with consumers and industry stakeholders.

Shivam Trivedi, director at House of Communication, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration: "We are thrilled to partner with BankBazaar, a trailblazer in digital financial services. Our team is committed to delivering impactful communication strategies that will elevate BankBazaar’s narrative and reinforce its leadership in fintech innovation across India."

According to BankBazaar.com: "Selecting House of Communication as our PR partner aligns with our vision to strengthen brand engagement and market presence. Their integrated approach and proven track record in driving brand reputation will be instrumental in helping us scale our communications initiatives nationwide."

As part of this mandate, House of Communication will manage strategic media relations, execute thought leadership campaigns, and provide comprehensive communication consultancy to support BankBazaar’s growth trajectory.