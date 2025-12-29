Beatit Entertainment bags BCCI entertainment mandate for WPL 2025 & IPL playoff

Beatit Entertainment has been appointed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to handle match entertainment management for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 and the IPL playoff match scheduled in New Chandigarh.
The mandate includes planning and execution of in-stadium entertainment formats such as light and sound shows, synchronised fireworks and virtual reality-based fan engagement elements across the two tournaments.
Separately, the company has been named venue operations and entertainment management partner for the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) at the Dharamshala Cricket Stadium. The scope of work covers hospitality operations, stadium aesthetics, match-day entertainment programming, branding and overlays, and coordinated lighting and fireworks displays.
At the Dharamshala venue, Beatit Entertainment redesigned hospitality zones using differentiated themes across corporate boxes, the VVIP enclosure and the clubhouse. The work included changes to buffet layouts, bar installations, decorative elements and visual identities across premium areas. Branding and visual installations were also rolled out across concourses and spectator zones.
Following feedback after an earlier fixture in Mohali, HPCA requested an enhanced mid-innings entertainment format. The updated programme featured a synchronised display combining fireworks, laser lighting and stadium-wide illumination during the mid-innings break.
The Dharamshala Cricket Stadium hosts domestic and international fixtures and attracts a significant annual spectator turnout. Beatit Entertainment was also responsible for operational management during the India vs South Africa third T20 International held at the venue.
Founded in 2012, Beatit Entertainment operates in sports and event management, with a focus on large-scale sporting events and venue-based entertainment execution.