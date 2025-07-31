BigTrunk Communications wins digital mandate for Soframycin

BigTrunk Communications, an integrated digital marketing agency has been awarded the digital marketing mandate for Soframycin, the antiseptic cream brands from the Encube Ethicals portfolio. With this collaboration, Soframycin makes its debut into the digital space, aiming to amplify its presence across India through compelling social media narratives and data-led campaigns. BigTrunk will lead the brand’s digital strategy and execution, with a focus on connecting Soframycin’s legacy of trust with today’s health-conscious and digitally engaged audience.
Soframycin has been a household name for generations, recognised for its efficacy in treating cuts, burns, and wounds. Now, as the brand enters the digital space, BigTrunk Communications will lead the charge in reimagining Soframycin’s story- creating relatable digital experiences that stay true to its heritage.
“As we take Soframycin into its next chapter of growth, embracing digital media is not just a strategy but a necessity. We wanted a partner who could translate our scientific credibility into engaging, relatable content for today’s audience,” said Ajay Rawal, vice president – marketing, Soframycin. “BigTrunk’s deep understanding of healthcare communications and digital behavior makes them the ideal partner to build meaningful narratives around wound care, trust, and wellbeing.”
“Soframycin is more than a product—it’s a legacy deeply rooted in care and science,” added Bharat Subramaniam, founder & managing director of BigTrunk Communications. “We’re excited to take on this responsibility of guiding a heritage brand into the digital world. Our focus will be on creating contextual storytelling and purpose-driven campaigns that bring Soframycin closer to Indian families, both old and new.”