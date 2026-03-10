BlackCab Agency Network partners Avion India for digital and brand building

BlackCab Agency Network, a creative and branding agency, has been appointed as the digital strategy and brand building partner for Avion India, a global aviation training centre that operates Mumbai’s first DGCA-approved full flight training simulator facility at Juhu Airport.

With this mandate, BlackCab will lead the institute’s digital communication and brand storytelling as Avion India strengthens its presence in India’s rapidly expanding aviation training ecosystem. The agency will be responsible for social media strategy, content creation, performance marketing and digital campaigns aimed at increasing awareness and driving student enquiries for the institute’s simulator-led training programmes.

As part of the engagement, BlackCab will manage Avion India’s digital presence across platforms including Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube. The agency will also produce on-site content from the training facility, showcasing simulator sessions, student journeys and behind-the-scenes glimpses of the training environment.

The partnership comes at a time when India’s aviation sector is witnessing strong growth, with rising demand for trained pilots and aviation professionals. BlackCab’s role will be to translate Avion India’s technical training environment into engaging digital narratives that resonate with students exploring careers in aviation.

Commenting on the partnership, Aayush Bansal, co-founder, BlackCab Agency Network, said: "Our role with Avion India is not just to tell a story, but to build a structured digital ecosystem that drives measurable results. From managing social platforms to creating performance-led campaigns, we are ensuring every touchpoint builds awareness, engages aspiring pilots, and supports student intake."

Parth Mulay, director, Avion India, added: "We started Avion with a simple vision,to build a training environment where pilots truly feel prepared for real airline operations. BlackCab has helped us present our simulators, infrastructure, and the real pilot journey in a way that feels authentic and inspiring for aspiring pilots."