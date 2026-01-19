BMW India awards integrated communications mandate to Contract Advertising

Contract Advertising India has bagged the integrated creative mandate for BMW India, following a highly competitive pitch involving some of the country’s leading agencies. The agency will be responsible for managing both mainline and digital communications for the German luxury automotive brand in India.
Under this mandate, Contract Advertising India will develop and execute integrated brand communications across multiple platforms, encompassing creative strategy, campaign development, and digital storytelling, all tailored to the unique preferences of the Indian luxury automotive market.
Rohit Srivastava, chief strategy officer, Contract Advertising India said, “We are delighted to welcome BMW India to our portfolio. BMW is not just an iconic brand but a global benchmark for excellence in design, performance, and innovation. Securing this mandate is a matter of immense pride for us, and we look forward to creating distinctive, future-facing brand communication that accelerates BMW’s journey in the luxury automotive space and builds deeper connections with Indian consumers.”
Vitesh Barar, director, marketing, BMW India said, “At BMW India, we continuously evolve to ensure our brand resonates with consumers. Contract Advertising India demonstrated a deep understanding of our brand values, long-term business ambitions, and the expectations of today’s luxury consumer. Their strategic insight and creative vision stood out, and we are confident that this partnership will elevate BMW India’s brand communications to new heights.”
"BMW India stands as one of the country’s foremost luxury automotive brands, renowned for its excellence in performance, innovation, and driving experience. With this new partnership, we aim to further strengthen our position in the Indian luxury automotive segment and engage more meaningfully with a new generation of digitally savvy consumers, ensuring our brand remains relevant and aspirational in a rapidly evolving market," Barar added.