Bold and Beyond bags PR mandate for NxtGen Cloud Technologies

Bold and Beyond, a new-age PR and marketing agency renowned for managing lifestyle and hospitality brands, is expanding its industry presence by bagging PR mandate for NxtGen Cloud Technologies into its growing roster of clients. The partnership marks Bold and Beyond’s strategic entry into the technology sector, leveraging its F&B, lifestyle, travel, hospitality, and branding expertise to amplify NxtGen’s vision in the cloud solutions market.
This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Bold and Beyond as it extends its expertise into the rapidly evolving world of technology, solidifying its commitment to providing comprehensive PR solutions across diverse industries. By partnering with NxtGen Cloud Technologies, Bold and Beyond will leverage its creative prowess to enhance brand visibility, drive strategic narratives, and create impactful campaigns tailored to the tech sector.
Sonalika Pawar, founder and CEO of Bold and Beyond, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, “We are elated to collaborate with NxtGen Cloud Technologies as we expand into the tech sector. This move aligns well with our mission to empower brands with innovative communication strategies. NxtGen’s leadership in AI-driven transformations and commitment to data security and innovation mirror our philosophy of crafting powerful, customer-centric narratives. Together, we look forward to creating dynamic campaigns and strategic alliances that will amplify NxtGen’s market influence and spotlight their industry leadership.”
A S Rajgopal, CEO and managing director of NxtGen Cloud Technologies, shared his thoughts on the collaboration, stating, “Bold and Beyond’s reputation for building powerful brand stories is unparalleled. Their strategic insight and creative excellence will be instrumental in amplifying our vision and reaching the right audience. I truly believe in this dynamic team and we are confident that their innovative approach will enhance our communication strategy and drive impactful growth in the cloud services space.”
By harnessing its expertise in content creation, media relations, and influencer engagement, B&B will strengthen NxtGen’s brand presence and thought leadership, translating technical innovation into compelling narratives that connect with stakeholders and fuel industry discourse.