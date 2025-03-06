BOULT appoints 80dB Communications as PR partner

BOULT has appointed 80dB Communications as its strategic communications partner to drive brand visibility, corporate messaging and thought leadership. The partnership with 80dB Communications will focus on strengthening BOULT’s brand presence, media outreach, and consumer engagement strategy.

“We are excited to partner with 80dB Communications at a pivotal time in our growth journey,” said Varun Gupta, founder and CEO, BOULT– “Their expertise in shaping impactful brand narratives will help us foster deeper connections with our consumers.”

Abhilasha Padhy, co-founder and joint managing director, 80dB Communications, added, “BOULT has established itself as a strong player in India’s audio and wearables industry. We look forward to leveraging our expertise to amplify their brand story, drive visibility, and enhance engagement with key stakeholders.”