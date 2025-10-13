Brand Concepts bags exclusive license for Superdry Travel Gear & Handbags in India

Brand Concepts, a leading licensee for premium and lifestyle fashion brands, has entered into a new licensing partnership with Reliance Brands (RBL) to expand Superdry’s travel gear and accessories category in India.

Under this exclusive agreement, Brand Concepts will design, manufacture, and distribute a dedicated line of Superdry Travel Gear, Handbags, and Small Leather Goods (SLGs), with a strategic focus on scaling and strengthening the brand’s footprint in this fast-growing lifestyle segment.

The collaboration will leverage Brand Concepts’ category expertise to deliver products that combine global style with functionality tailored to the modern Indian consumer.

“We are delighted to partner with Reliance Brands Limited to accelerate Superdry’s presence in travel gear and accessories,” said Abhinav Kumar, co-founder, Brand Concepts. “Superdry already enjoys strong brand affinity in India, and this partnership enables us to strategically build the category, creating collections that are both stylish and functional while reflecting Superdry’s global legacy of quality and durability.”

The expanded range will launch in phases across leading e-commerce portals and premium department stores, with plans to establish Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) in Tier-1 cities, offering consumers an immersive brand experience.