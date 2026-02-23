Branding Edge wins strategic communications mandate for S45

Capital markets-focused strategic communications consultancy Branding Edge has been appointed strategic communications and media partner for S45, an AI-native investment banking platform.
The mandate will focus on brand positioning, financial media strategy, corporate reputation, thought leadership and stakeholder messaging as S45 looks to expand its presence among issuers, bankers and investors.
Deepank Bhandari, founder, S45, said: “Our goal at S45 is to modernise investment banking execution through a real-time operating system that brings transparency, speed, and decision intelligence to the IPO lifecycle. Branding Edge brings deep capital market experience and a strong understanding of how credibility is built with issuers, investors, and the financial media.”
Rahul Tekwani, managing partner, Branding Edge, added: “S45 is not just a new product, it is a category shift. What excites us is that the platform is building the missing operating layer of India’s capital markets. S45 is entering one of the most consequential moments of the decade where IPO execution must evolve as quickly as India’s growth. We are proud to support this journey.”