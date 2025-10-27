Bright Brain secures digital marketing mandate for Sub Zero

Bright Brain, a digital marketing agency has bagged the digital marketing mandate for Sub Zero, cold chain logistics company.
Under this partnership, Bright Brain will manage end-to-end digital strategy for Sub Zero, including content & communication, website design and development, SEO, social media management and performance marketing. Through this collaboration, Bright Brain aims to build Sub Zero’s digital presence as a symbol of reliability, innovation, and precision showcasing how the brand keeps India’s cold supply chain moving, from pharma to dairy to frozen foods.
Deep Khira, founder, Sub Zero said: “Partnering with Bright Brain has been a natural extension of our vision - to combine engineering precision with digital intelligence. Their understanding of our industry, backed by a strategic and performance-led approach, helps us communicate Sub Zero’s legacy and innovation with impact. We are set to build a stronger digital foundation that mirrors the reliability and excellence our brand stands for on the road.”
Speaking on the partnership, Suhail Bajaj, CEO of Bright Brain, said: “Sub Zero represents the kind of brand we love partnering with - built on heritage, driven by innovation, and ready to scale through digital transformation,” said the Bright Brain team. “Our goal is to tell their story through strategy, performance, and creativity that truly reflects the brand’s engineering excellence and legacy.”