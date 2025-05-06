Advertisment
Burson named AOR for Amdavad, India’s 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games

The agency will lead strategic consulting for the development of the bid’s brand, competitive narrative and will drive its media relations campaign.

afaqs! news bureau
Burson has been appointed as the agency of record for Amdavad's bid to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The appointment was made by the Gujarat Sports Infrastructure Development Company (GSID).

The agency will lead strategic consulting for the development of the bid’s brand, competitive  narrative and will drive its media relations campaign.  

Principal secretary of the Urban Development and Urban Housing Department said, “With  Burson as our communications partner, we are delighted to pursue our shared vision of  bringing the Olympic Games to Amdavad. Their deep understanding of the global sports  landscape and past experiences with the Olympics and other global sports organisations will  be instrumental in supporting India’s bid.”  

Dolly Tayal, managing director, Burson Genesis, India, said, “It’s an absolute privilege for us  to engage with Gujarat Sports Infrastructure Development Company (GSID). We will  leverage our proven expertise in sports communications and creative storytelling to provide  strategic consulting and craft a compelling narrative that captures India’s Olympic aspirations.  The current focus is to continue to build support for the project in India.” 

