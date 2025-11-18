Burson wins Mirae Asset Sharekhan’s communications mandate

Mirae Asset Sharekhan has appointed Burson as its strategic communications partner, expanding the firm’s external engagement as it looks to position itself more firmly in the full-service financial solutions space. The mandate includes strengthening visibility and shaping the firm’s messaging for a broad set of retail investors across markets.
“We are incredibly proud to partner with Mirae Asset Sharekhan, a truly innovative and established player in India’s financial services landscape,” said Deepshikha Dharmaraj, chief executive officer, Burson Group India. “We look forward to helping the company articulate its vision, showcase its expertise, and strengthen its reputation as a trusted provider of comprehensive financial solutions.”
“We are delighted to partner with Burson as we continue building Mirae Asset Sharekhan’s brand and amplifying the value we deliver to our customers with our full-service offering of research, experienced advisors and our branches spread across 1100+ cities in India” said Moon Kyung Kang, chief executive officer, Mirae Asset Sharekhan. “Burson’s market expertise and innovative thinking will help us deepen connections with a wider community and champion the next phase of wealth creation for everyday investors, anchoring our commitment to transparency, trust, and growth.”