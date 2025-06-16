Central Park appoints iCubesWire as digital transformation partner

Following a multi-agency pitch, real estate developer Central Park has appointed iCubesWire, a digital marketing agency, as its Digital Transformation Partner.

The mandate parks a comprehensive suite of digital responsibilities including social media management, online reputation, digital listening, search, web experience, creative strategy, performance marketing, and media planning with the company.

Commenting on the win, Sahil Chopra, founder and CEO, iCubesWire, said, “Central Park stands for elevated living, and we’re excited to be chosen as their digital transformation partner. We see tremendous potential in aligning our strategic digital capabilities with their luxury-first brand ethos. This partnership is a unique opportunity to create immersive digital experiences and drive deeper brand affinity among digitally savvy audiences.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ankush Kaul, president of sales, marketing and CRM, Central Park, said, “We were looking for a partner who understands the nuances of luxury branding in the digital era, and iCubesWire brought both vision and executional strength to the table like always. Their integrated approach aligns with our objective to communicate concept living in a way that’s impactful, measurable, and future-forward.”